“He taught me how to punch more effectively” - Stamp Fairtex learned techniques from Superbon

Former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex revealed she learned to punch more effectively from the king of striking himself, Superbon Singha Malaywyn.

Stamp Fairtex is headed to her second atomweight bout of the year against No.5-ranked contender Jihin ‘Shadowcat’ Radzuan on September 30 at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee III. Both women have identical MMA records of 8-2, but Stamp believes she’s better experienced at picking her shots than her Malaysian counterpart, especially since she was fortunate enough to trade punches with Superbon a couple of months ago.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Stamp recalled how Superbon’s feedback quickly changed her game:

“We used to join a training group together when we were in the US. He taught me how to punch more effectively. He said my way of punching wasn't good enough and guided me to the right way.”

Stamp Fairtex’s ultimate goal is to become a world champion in MMA, and the person threatening her second golden opportunity is rising star Jihin Radzuan. Within two years, the Malaysian standout has quickly situated herself within the division’s top atomweights following three outstanding victories against Itsuki Hirata, Mei Yamaguchi, and Bi Nguyen.

On the other hand, Stamp is rebounding off a loss against reigning atomweight world champion Angela Lee. As she mentioned in previous interviews, her striking and ground game will be the deciding factor in this fight as to whether she will keep her top spot in the rankings.

Watch her highlights below:

Stamp Fairtex believes Superbon has the next world title defense in the bag

Stamp Fairtex believes that fellow Thai superstar, Superbon Singha Malaywyn, has a good chance of retaining his world title on Prime Video 2.

Superbon is up for his second world title defense against No.5-ranked contender Tayfun Ozcan, who recently stepped up to challenge the kickboxing kingpin on a few days' notice following an injury to the original challenger, Chingiz Allazov. Sharing her thoughts on the upcoming showdown, Stamp believes Superbon has this one in the bag.

In the same interview, she told ONE Championship:

“I agree that he is the best pound-for-pound striker in the world. His body is very good. Every single muscle is hard like steel. I believe he will continue to defend his title this time as well.”

Watch Superbon bring the heat against ‘Turbine’ this Friday at ONE on Prime Video 2.

