Stamp Fairtex confident her striking will hold up against Alyse Anderson’s grappling

At ONE Fight Night 10, Stamp Fairtex will break new ground in her career by making history with ONE Championship.

On May 5, the promotion will host its first ever event in the United States. As a result, it's bringing a stacked card with some of the biggest names on the roster set to compete at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

One of those names that will be making their US debut on this historic night is the former atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Stamp Fairtex.

Following on from her striking contest with Supergirl Jaroonsak earlier this year in January, Stamp will be returning to MMA for this next bout, facing off against Michigan native Alyse Anderson.

It’s no secret that Stamp is a nightmare for anyone in the division whilst the fight stays standing. That's thanks to her striking pedigree, which saw her become the promotion’s first ever two-sport world champion.

WIth that in mind, she is well aware that her opponents will look to nullify her skill set by taking the fight to the ground and that will surely be no different in Colorado.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Stamp spoke about her plans for this particular matchup:

“Of course, I’m good at the stand-up part of the game. Every opponent has tried to put me on the ground. They always tried to take me down. My strength is my stand-up game. This is what I will bring to the fight.”

Stamp will face-off with Alyse Anderson on the absolutely stacked ONE Fight Night 10 card. The entire event on May 5 will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

