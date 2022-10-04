WATCH: Stamp Fairtex drops Jihin Radzuan with standing elbow

At ONE on Prime Video 2, Stamp Fairtex returned to the Circle in spectacular fashion. As part of the main card, she faced No. 5 ranked contender Jihin Radzuan in an atomweight MMA matchup. Ready to get back into the world title picture, Stamp delivered a brilliant performance against the Malaysian striker.

ONE Championship gave fans a glimpse of Stamp’s performance on Instagram, sharing a moment where the former two-sport world champion delivered a brutal elbow that dropped ‘Shadow Cat’ to the canvas.

After putting on a 15-minute striking clinic, Stamp Fairtex was awarded the victory via unanimous decision. The performance put Stamp back into the win column, her last loss coming against reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee. The win also keeps Stamp relevant in the division as she seeks to become the promotion’s first three-sport world champion.

The next time we see Stamp Fairtex in the Circle, it will be in the promotion’s return to Thailand this January for ONE on Prime Video 6. She will meet Muay Thai star Anissa Meksen in a highly-anticipated mixed-rules bout. With over 170 combined career wins in combat sports between them, Stamp vs. Meksen is sure to bring fireworks to the Circle early next year.

Anissa Meksen delivers verbal jab at Stamp Fairtex following ONE on Prime Video 2 victory

While much of the attention during ONE on Prime Video 2 was on Stamp Fairtex and the long-awaited trilogy bout between Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan, Anissa Meksen was sending her own message inside the Circle earlier that night. Stepping into the cage for her second ONE Championship appearance this year, Meksen delivered a dominant performance against Dangkongfah Banchamek.

Following the unanimous decision victory, Meksen was asked about her upcoming mixed-rules bout with Stamp at ONE on Prime Video 6 in early 2023. ‘C18’ pulled no punches in her comments, saying:

“She’s [Stamp Fairtex] a dancer, I’m a real fighter.”

After taking a dig at her next opponent, Meksen revealed that she has been training in MMA for some time and is more than comfortable stepping into the Circle with Stamp later this winter.

“I trained MMA for a long time now, I expect a fight so it’s good for me, it’s a good opportunity so let’s see what happens in January. I’m so happy it’s the first event we’ll do MMA and Muay Thai so I’m happy to do this.”

