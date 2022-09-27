“Let's see who is faster and more accurate” - Stamp Fairtex excited to test herself against Jihin Radzuan

At ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30, Stamp Fairtex will return to the circle for the first time since her loss to atomweight world champion Angela Lee at ONE X. Six months removed from that defeat, Stamp will meet well-rounded Malaysian contender Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan.

Sitting at the No.1-ranked contender spot in the division, Stamp Fairtex realizes that she has a lot to lose against Radzuan, who is looking to work her way up the ranks and into the conversation for a world title opportunity.

In an interview with ONE Championship just days before she steps back into the cage, Stamp shared the importance of the fight and her desire to get another shot at Angela Lee.

“Yes, victory means a lot to me in this fight. If she beats me, she may take away the number one position from me. Of course, I won't let her do that. I’ve been training so hard to maintain my number one position so that I can challenge Angela Lee again.”

Stamp said that she is not feeling any pressure and is ready to test herself against ‘Shadow Cat’ when they collide at U.S. primetime.

“There is no feeling of pressure. For me, it's more like driving force to let me surpass the limit. I can't say much right now. Let's test it in the circle. Let's see who is faster and more accurate.”

Jihin Radzuan believes a fight with Stamp Fairtex is the best for her right now

Riding a three-fight win streak, including a win over the previously undefeated Itsuki ‘Android 18’ Hirata, Jihin Radzuan is facing the biggest test of her career yet against Atomweight World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex.

Sitting in the No. 5 spot in the divisional rankings, a win at ONE on Prime Video 2 over Stamp, the No. 1 contender, could springboard ‘Shadow Cat’ into the top spot and put her in pole position for a world title shot.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘Shadow Cat’ shared her thoughts on the importance of the U.S. primetime showdown. While she considers every fight to be crucial, she recognizes that this is the best possible matchup for her at the moment.

“I wouldn’t exclusively say that Stamp is going to be the most important fight – I think every fight is important – but in terms of building my brand, I think this is the best fight.”

