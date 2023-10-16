Stamp Fairtex eyes second MMA world title, wants Xiong Jing Nan’s strawweight gold

Newly minted ONE atomweight MMA world champion and three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex hasn't wasted any time declaring what she wants next in the promotion.

The Fairtex Training Center affiliate had previously shared that she'd like to take a short detour from MMA to reclaim her kickboxing and Muay Thai world championships.

In a recent exchange with ONE Championship, the Pattaya native revealed that she doesn't intend to switch disciplines anytime soon.

Instead, the Thai megastar wants to move up a division and challenge longtime strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan, only if she doesn't receive a challenge within the atomweight category.

Stamp said:

“For my next fight, My first priority is defending my MMA belt. But my bigger goal, if possible, is to move up to run for gold in the strawweight division.”

The Thai fighter will head into this hypothetical clash full of confidence after earning her most coveted world title with another trademark highlight-reel finish over Ham Seo Hee inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29.

Still, dethroning Xiong – in a division where she's still undefeated – is going to be a tough assignment.

The Evolve MMA athlete has racked up back-to-back winning five-fight winning streaks before and after her sole defeat to 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee at ONE: Century in October 2019.

In her most recent outing, the 35-year-old participated in the promotion's first special rules striking contest. She came out victorious by TKO in the third round against 'Wondergirl' Nat Jaroonsak.

