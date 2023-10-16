Jihin Radzuan surprised that Ham Seo Hee was so ‘fragile’ in title fight vs. Stamp: “It was just not her day”

Malaysian fighter Jihin Radzuan is not at all surprised that Stamp Fairtex ended up winning the vacant ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title last month. She was, however, shocked at how veteran Ham Seo Hee folded in the championship fight.

Stamp became the new atomweight MMA queen after stopping ‘Hamzzang’ by technical knockout in the third round of their title clash at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

While she was rooting for the Thai superstar to win, Jihin Radzuan, who was one of Stamp’s training partners for the title showdown, said she was expecting a tougher stand from Ham Seo Hee, which she did not see.

‘Shadow Cat’ shared to Sportskeeda MMA in an interview:

“It is less than what I expected. It is hard to believe that Ham would be so fragile in that fight, maybe it was just not her day. Everyone has their best day and their worst day, especially us female athletes.”

25-year-old Stamp set up the end to the match when she landed a solid right to the midsection of Ham Seo Hee midway into the third round. She followed it with a barrage of knee strikes and punches that dropped her opponent.

With Ham unable to defend herself, the referee called a halt to the match at the 1:04 mark of the frame.

In chalking up the win, the Rayong native made history by becoming the first three-sport ONE world champion. She has previously held the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

Apart from becoming the ONE atomweight MMA world champion, the impressive TKO victory also earned Stamp a $50,000 performance bonus.

Jihin Radzuan, for her part, bounced back in her last fight in September, finishing Filipino fighter Jenelyn Olsim by submission in the third round of their catchweight (120.8 pounds) MMA duel.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 14 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.