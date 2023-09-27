Jihin Radzuan says Stamp’s dedication is unparalleled: "She’s someone you cannot take for granted”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex will compete for a world championship in MMA for the second time.

Since transitioning to the sport as a kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, she has had one goal in mind – to become a divisional queen in the all-encompassing sport.

In her first attempt, she came up short against Angela Lee at ONE X. But that hasn’t deterred her from chasing her dreams. Instead, the Thai superstar rebounded in style with two dominant victories over Jihin Radzuan and Alyse Anderson to find herself back at the top of the division.

On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she will face Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE atomweight world championship.

In the lead up to this fight, the 25-year-old has been putting in the work with Radzuan, her former opponent, who can provide insight into the career of Stamp Fairtex like no one else.

In an interview with MMA Mania, ‘Shadow Cat’ spoke about this fight and the mentality that her training partner brings to the table.

As someone who has competed against her inside the circle and shared the mats with her day in and day out, Radzuan says that her work rate in the gym is what makes the elite striker one of the best martial artists on the planet:

“As an opponent, I think she’s someone you cannot take for granted, you know what I mean? She will always come prepared everywhere. As her training partner and friend now, I have really found out that her dedication is like everywhere. Not only in martial arts but in everything she does.”

The female star of the iconic Fairtex stable will look to showcase all of her hard work on fight night with her continued evoluton as a mixed martial artist.

With all of her experience competing at the highest level, Ham Seo Hee will no doubt look to test the 25-year old to see whether her grappling has improved since her loss to Angela Lee at ONE X last year.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.