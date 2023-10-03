Stamp feels ecstatic that training partner Jihin Radzuan also won her match: “We both succeeded”

Following her historic ONE world title win at ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex gave a shout-out to her friend, training partner, and former foe Jihin Radzuan.

Stepping into the main event spotlight for a ONE atomweight MMA world championship clash with South Korean standout Ham Seo Hee, Stamp Fairtex rose to the occasion and scored a stunning third-round knockout to capture her third world title in as many sports, becoming the first fighter in ONE Championship history to accomplish the feat.

Hours before Stamp’s epic world title victory, her friend and training partner Jihin Radzuan celebrated her own big win, landing a third-round submission over Jenelyn Olsim as part of the ONE Friday Fights 35 event in Bangkok.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp Fairtex congratulated Radzuan on her return to the win column and revealed that the pair had helped one another train for their respective scraps. She said:

“So I like to give big thanks to Jihin since she has been my training partner,” Stamp said. “She worked with me for Ham and I also [mimicked] Jenelyn Olsim for her. We helped each other out and we both succeeded. So I'm very happy that she's my training partner and friend in real life.”

Before becoming close friends, Stamp Fairtex and Jihin Radzuan shared the Circle with one another at ONE on Prime Video 2 in September 2022. The Thai superstar scored a solid unanimous decision victory over ‘Shadow Cat’ that kickstarted a three-fight win streak that ultimately led her to become the newly crowned ONE atomweight MMA world champion.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

You can also catch the ONE Friday Fights 35 replay via the ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

