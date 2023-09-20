Stamp Fairtex on being a fan-favorite in the U.S.: “Maybe because I’m fun to watch”

Stamp Fairtex was admittedly surprised by the support she received from the live crowd during ONE Championship’s critically acclaimed North American debut.

On May 5, Stamp made her first appearance in the United States, competing at ONE Fight Night 10 against atomweight standout Alyse Anderson. Stamp scored her third straight win, landing a vicious body kick that folded Anderson in the second round. That victory earned the Thai sensation an opportunity to make history when she challenges for the interim ONE atomweight MMA world title on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14.

Speaking about her sensational debut in the States, Stamp Fairtex was shocked by how over she was with the crowd in Denver.

“I was really excited and surprised that the U.S. crowd was chanting my name louder than their representative. It made me feel proud when I knew that I was their favorite. And I also learned that I was well-known in America."

She added:

“I don’t know why they love me that much. Maybe because I’m fun to watch, I dance during a fight and I always play with my fans.”

Ready to headline the promotion’s return to the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Stamp Fairtex could etch her name in the history books by becoming the promotion’s first-ever three-sport ONE world champion. To do that, she’ll have to go through one of the most experienced fighters on the ONE roster, Ham Seo Hee.

‘Hamzzang’ enters the bout with 34 career fights to her credit and experience competing on the world’s biggest MMA stages. Will that be enough to stop Stamp from making history? Find out on September 29.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime.