“I expect a bonus this time” - Stamp Fairtex gunning for highlight reel finish against Jihin Radzuan

Stamp Fairtex is staunchly looking for that highlight reel finish against Jihin Radzuan.

The former two-sport world champion in Muay Thai and Kickboxing is lacing up the gloves this week to make her U.S. primetime debut against No. 5-ranked atomweight contender Jihin ‘Shadowcat’ Radzuan. The pair will collide at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 30.

With the instant success of ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, Stamp Fairtex is looking forward to making her own imprint on the main card at ONE on Prime Video 2 in front of millions of North American fans.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, the 24-year-old explained her defensive and offensive strategies that she believes will put Radzuan away for good:

“She won't be able to put pressure on me. I will defend myself from her takedowns and always try to stay in the middle of the circle, [prevent] my back from touching the circle wall... Muay Thai is my strength, and I can do it best. And If possible, I want to knock her out because I expect a bonus this time.”

The top contender in the ONE women’s atomweight rankings is hoping to make a stellar comeback after losing to reigning queen of the division Angela Lee this past March.

Stamp put on a tremendous performance by putting her Muay Thai striking to work early, nearly ending the fight with a liver shot to the body that hurt Lee in the first round. To her dismay, Lee survived and went on to choke Stamp out in the following stanza with a rear-naked choke.

Stamp knows she could’ve gone home with the belt that night. As she said herself, her Muay Thai is one of her greatest assets. Delivering powerful kicks, elbows, and knees at lightning speed is her forte.

As a result, Jihin Radzuan, who is looking to improve her winning streak to four, has a lot of work ahead of her if she’s to outperform the Thai superstar and stake her claim for a world title shot against Angela Lee.

Stamp Fairtex speculates how a firefight with Xiong Jing Nan would look like

A strawweight showdown between Stamp Fairtex and Xiong Jing Nan would be one for the ages. Their styles are so different in terms of striking, with Stamp bringing her Muay Thai prowess to the test against the efficient and refined boxing system of Xiong.

So, how would Stamp and Xiong approach their fight if it were to happen? The Thai superstar took the time to speculate with the following facts:

“No one [would have] an advantage or disadvantage in this game. [Xiong] specializes in boxing, so she will use her fast footwork to get close to me. And I have to keep the distance between me and her by kicking.”

The Chinese standout will also be in action on the same night as Stamp Fairtex, putting her ONE women’s strawweight world title on the line against Angela Lee for the second time.

Fans will certainly not be disappointed as some of the world’s best female fighters are set to showcase their skills at ONE on Prime Video 2.

