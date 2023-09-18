Stamp Fairtex on Ham Seo Hee’s advantage: “Her footwork may be better than mine”

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex may be one of the most talented fighters in the world, ut, she’s also one of the most humble. The 25-year-old former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion is grounded enough to know exactly how good she is, as well as understand where she will be at a disadvantage.

Against her upcoming opponent, Stamp knows she is in for the toughest test of her young career and admits she cannot take her next foe lightly.

Stamp Fairtex, the no.1-ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender in ONE Championship, is set to face no.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee of South Korea in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The two will throw down for the ONE women’s interim atomweight MMA world title.

ONE Fight Night 14 broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Stamp admitted that Ham could be better than her in one key area.

The 25-year-old Fairtex product stated:

“She came from kickboxing, and I’m from Muay Thai, which means her footwork may be better than mine.”

Stamp understands that Ham could be better on her feet. As humble as she is, however, that’s as far as she will concede. The Thai star is confident she has more than enough weapons to get the job done against a dangerous veteran.

She added:

“But I have far more weapons to pick than her. I have punches, kicks, knees, and elbows.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.