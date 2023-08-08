Stamp Fairtex happy to represent and promote Thai culture on a global stage

Stamp Fairtex is excited to step into the main event spotlight for a potential history-making moment at ONE Fight Night 14 next month against Seo Hee Ham.

Earning her third-straight win with a vicious body kick KO against Alyse Anderson in May, Stamp Fairtex punched her ticket to an interim atomweight world title fight.

If Stamp leaves Singapore Indoor Stadium with gold wrapped around her waist, she will become the first competitor in ONE to capture three titles in three different sports, making her arguably the most accomplished fighter in promotional history.

Appearing inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday night at ONE Fight Night 13, Stamp Fairtex spoke about the opportunity to headline a ONE Championship event.

“I feel so happy to be the main [event of ONE Fight Night 14] because I am Thai and I can show a lot of things about Thai culture and even about me,” Stamp said.

Standing in Stamp Fairtex’s way of a history-making-moment will be 34-fight veteran Ham Seo Hee. Having competed for some of the biggest promotions around the world, ‘Hamzzang’ knows a thing or two about being in a high-pressure fight. That experience will no doubt work in her favor as she attempts to derail the hype of ONE Championship’s fastest-rising superstar.

Will Ham Seo Hee’s experience be the deciding factor at ONE Fight Night 14, or will Stamp Fairtex’s elite striking be too much for the South Korean to handle? You’ll find out on September 29.

Until then, if you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.