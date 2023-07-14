Stamp Fairtex is hyped for Superlek’s match against Tagir Khalilov: “I’m Superlek’s FC!”

Stamp Fairtex has never been shy in expressing her admiration toward her fellow fighters in ONE Championship, especially if said fighter is also Thai.

The Thai megastar threw her support for Superlek Kiatmoo9 ahead of his flyweight Muay Thai bout against Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp said Superlek bouts are always must-see TV, especially in Thailand. Stamp also revealed that she’s a member of Superlek’s unofficial fan group.

Stamp said:

“And of course, many fans always wait to watch Superlek fight. This match is highly anticipated. And tell you what, I’m Superlek’s FC!”

FC is the abbreviation for fans club, a common slang for the youth of Thailand, and a term that Stamp probably knows too much about.

Although Superlek isn’t as flashy in his presentation as Stamp is, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion is up there among the absolute best strikers on the planet.

Superlek owns an incredible 134-29 professional record and multiple world titles, which includes two Lumpinee Stadium world championships, across his storied career.

After making his ONE Championship debut in February 2019, Superlek went on a near-unstoppable run in the promotion going 10-1 in his Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts.

‘The Kicking Machine’ would capture ONE Championship gold when he beat Daniel Puertas via unanimous decision for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in January this year.

Superlek is also riding a strong wave of momentum with six straight wins under his belt.

The Thai superstar could extend that winning streak to seven when he takes on Khalilov in his old stomping grounds in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.