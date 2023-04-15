Stamp Fairtex leaves no stone unturned heading into her showdown with Alyse Anderson

Former ONE atomweight world title challenger and former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex is primed and ready for Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10. The ultra-popular Thai superstar is leaving no stone unturned in preparation for her American foe on May 5 in front of a sold-out crowd at 1stBank Center in Colorado, USA.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be ONE Championship's first-ever on-ground live show on US soil and Stamp Fairtex will pull out all the stops to represent her country. One thing that's made the flamboyant Thai fighter is her uncanny toughness, something she constantly hones in the gym.

ONE Championship shared Stamp training in the gym:

"To each their own 😂 Does Stamp Fairtex take the win over Alyse Anderson on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video? 👀 @stamp_fairtex"

What Stamp is doing in the video is strengthening her neck and her chin. Being able to bite your mouthguard shut can toughen your chin's ability to absorb impact. By reinforcing her neck, it acts as a shock absorber to support your head as it braces for heavy strikes. This is an age-old technique that still works to this day.

It seems that her chin is not the only thing Stamp Fairtex is working on as far as conditioning her body. In a separate training video, the Thai superstar also does some hardening exercises for her core:

"Impact resistance on point 🎯 Can Thai superstar ⁠ 🇹🇭 Stamp Fairtex take down hometown heroine Alyse Anderson 🇺🇸 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video? 👊 @stamp_fairtex⁠"

Being able to take damage and impact is just as important as dishing the same out in the ring. Be prepared to see Stamp go toe-to-toe with Alyse Anderson in the biggest, most high-profile event in ONE Championship this year.

Fans in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 in US primetime on May 5, live and for free on Prime Video with an Amazon subscription.

Poll : 0 votes