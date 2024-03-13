Stamp Fairtex on what makes Denice Zamboanga a dangerous challenger: “She keeps pushing forward”

ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex provided an early insight into Denice Zamboanga’s diverse and dangerous skill sets ahead of her first world title defense at ONE Championship.

Stamp Fairtex can speak to Zamboanga’s capabilities since they used to be training partners at the Fairtex Gym in Thailand. Both women know exactly where their strengths and capabilities lie, which makes for an intriguing world title matchup.

Despite their differences at a competitive level, Stamp admitted to the world how talented and tough-minded she thinks Zamboanga really is. Moreover, she knows ‘The Menace’ will use whatever weapons she has in her arsenal to dethrone Stamp of her MMA crown.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post on Friday, the Thai striker shared some of the things that make Zamboanga dangerous:

“I think the way that she would be able to come in and do takedowns [makes her dangerous]. She keeps pushing forward and could keep pressuring me.”

Despite keeping a tight friendship with Zamboanga, Stamp Fairtex is solely focused on retaining her atomweight crown at whatever cost. Many forget that Stamp is no longer the same fighter Zamboanga used to spar with back in Pattaya.

She has evolved in all facets of her game, particularly in the grappling department, which makes her a dangerous adversary in our books.

Stamp Fairtex responds to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ callout to fight her in Muay Thai

Stamp Fairtex responded to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ ONE Fight Night 20 callout this weekend with a smile on her Instagram page.

It’s been nearly four years since the two champions last saw each other in the competitive circle. At the time, Stamp was the proud owner of the ONE atomweight Muay Thai belt when Rodrigues first debuted with the company.

The result of their five-round war ended with Rodrigues being crowned as the new queen of Muay Thai by majority decision. But now that the Brazilian has solidified her status in the Muay Thai kingdom with another successful world title defense on Friday, she’s willing to give Stamp a shot at her title.

But Stamp has an even better idea than the one Rodrigues is pinning for. Instead, she welcomed Rodrigues to follow her to an MMA world title fight at atomweight:

“If I not come back to Muay Thai,” she told Rodrigues, “[then] come to MMA.”