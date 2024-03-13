Stamp Fairtex expects an ‘awkward’ battle in striker vs striker showdown against Denice Zamboanga

Three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex is fired up to put her divisional strap on the line against former training partner Denice Zamboanga in her first world title defense.

While the reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion is thrilled to showcase her improvements in the grappling department, she feels like the Filipino warrior will try to keep the fight standing as long as she can.

Stamp told EssentiallySports:

“I guess it will be a little awkward because we’re both strikers. So, I think no one will just go for a takedown. So, it will be a little weird and fun, maybe.”

Having spent hours on the mats alongside ‘The Menace’ at the world-renowned gym in Pattaya, Thailand, the Fairtex Training Center affiliate knows what to expect from her colleague when they scrap.

On her end, the Thai superstar, the first to hold three world titles across MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing in ONE, has showcased tremendous upgrades to her arsenal over the years.

And while it has been impressive, her tools in the stand-up department remain her go-to weapons, one that could power her to another monumental win over Zamboanga when they meet inside Bangkok’s Impact Arena in American primetime on June 7.

Stamp’s friendship with Zamboanga adds an interesting twist to their title clash

Before either athlete leaves the Thai capital with their hand raised, they’d have to put one thing aside when their hotly anticipated clash gets underway – their friendship.

Despite spending years training together, with Stamp helping Zamboanga improve her all-around arsenal and vice versa, they knew this day would eventually come given their positions in the stacked atomweight MMA division.

The Filipina warrior sits as the division’s No.2-ranked contender, behind Ham Seo Hee, who Stamp beat to claim the vacant ONE atomweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 14.

As such, it’ll be interesting to see whether there are any reservations from either end when the ball rings to start their contest. If there are none, fans can expect a full-on war between two of the division’s most talented fighters.