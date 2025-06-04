Stamp Fairtex opens up about her potential family plans after retirement: “Maybe five more years”

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex sees herself having her own children and family at some point. She, however, said it is not going to happen anytime soon.
Stamp touched on it in her session on Demetrious Johnson's Mighty podcast back in April, highlighting how at the moment her priority is still her martial arts career.
The 27-year-old told 'Mighty Mouse':
"The children, I feel like, not now. It’s going to be like long-term in the future, like (when) I retire, something like that. Maybe five more years or something."
Check out what she had to say below:
In her decade-long fighting career, Stamp has achieved quite a lot, particularly in ONE Championship, where she has been part of since 2018.
Stamp currently holds a 14-4 record in the "Home of Martial Arts" and holds the distinction as the only fighter in the promotion to win world titles in three sports, having held the atomweight kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA belts at various points.
Stamp injured her knee in training last year and is not competing at the moment as she focuses on her full recovery.
Stamp open to vying for Muay Thai belt against reigning queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues once she is healthy
Stamp Fairtex is solely focused on her recovery from a knee injury at the moment but expressed interest in vying for the atomweight Muay Thai belt she once held when she is fully healed.
The Fairtex Training Center standout made this known as she reacted to reigning divisional queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' interest in having a rematch with her. She told the South China Morning Post in an interview:
"I didn’t hear about that, but I will accept that fight. If it’s gonna happen, I’ll be happy. But before that, I want to make sure 100 percent for my knee first, then I can fight with anyone because I’m really hungry to fight now."
Stamp first met Rodrigues in August 2020 in a title match. She, however, lost the atomweight Muay Thai world title after she was edged out by the Brazilian star by majority decision.