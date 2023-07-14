Stamp Fairtex predicts Thai phenom Phetjeeja will stop Lara Fernandez

Stamp Fairtex provided her prediction for the upcoming atomweight Muay Thai bout between Phetjeeja and Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 12.

The latest ONE Championship fight card on Prime Video will take place on Friday, July 14. Although it’s not the most discussed bout, the Muay Thai matchup between Fernandez and Phetjeeja has the potential to steal Fight of the Night honors.

During an interview with ONE, Stamp Fairtex was asked to predict a winner for Fernandez vs. Phetjeeja. The Thai superstar responded by saying:

“My bet is for Phetjeeja. And I believe she will get a KO win because I’m certain that Phetjeeja is faster and sharper than Lara.”

Stamp Fairtex’s pick, Phetjeeja, made her first appearance under the ONE Championship on March 17, defeating Fani Peloumpi by a second-round knockout. The Thai fighter stayed active and fought again on May 12 against Ines Pilutti, securing her second knockout win under the ONE banner.

Meanwhile, Lara Fernandez fought in ONE for the first time in July 2022, losing a unanimous decision against the reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd. The Spaniard returned in December 2022 and defeated Dangkongfah Banchamek, proving she belongs in the top tier of the ONE atomweight Muay Thai division.

The primary difference between Lara Fernandez and Phetjeeja is their experience outside of ONE. The 21-year-old fighter has over 200 career fights, leading to an overall record of 204-12. Fernandez has a lifetime record of 41-14-3, but she’s also won a WBC and ISKA world title.

For those intrigued by the upcoming atomweight Muay Thai matchup, ONE Fight Night 12 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

