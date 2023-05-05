Stamp Fairtex predicts what will happen in her US debut against Alyse Anderson

ONE atomweight MMA star and Thailand's own Stamp Fairtex wll make her long-awaited US debut at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. The flamboyant striker will get to represent Thailand in front of a sold-out crowd at 1stBank Center in Colorado as she squares off with American standout Alyse Anderson this Friday.

Stamp is currently on back-to-back wins in ONE Championship and is looking to score a big one in ONE's first-ever live on-ground event on US soil. Needless to say, there is tremendous importance for Stamp Fairtex not just to win, but to showcase her greatness this weekend.

As one of the promotion's flag-bearing stars, the Pattaya native will not settle for anything but a win. In a recent "Ask Me Anything" on Reddit, Stamp gave her prediction on her upcoming clash:

Stamp Fairtex's AMA session on Reddit

Discussing how she predicts her fight with Alyse Anderson will go, Stamp said:

"I just think I will win."

The Thai striker is looking to win by any means necessary. Whether it's by her world-class striking skills or her underrated submission prowess, Stamp is seeing her hand getting raised by the end of the night.

Before becoming ONE atomweight's feared boogeywoman, Stamp Fairtex simultaneously held the promotion's atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

After fully transitioning into MMA, the dancing assassin compiled impressive wins en route to winning the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix tournament belt.

Later she fought for the world title, headlining ONE's biggest martial arts event ever, ONE X, alongside ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee. In one of the most exciting wars in the sport's history, Stamp nearly finished the world champion via a nifty left hook to the body.

Lee bounced back in the second round and finished the Thai challenger via a rear-naked choke. Despite the devastating loss, Stamp bounced back with strong wins over Jihin Radzuan and Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak.

Stamp Fairtex will face Alyse Anderson at ONE’s historic on-site United States debut, ONE Fight Night 10. The event will air live in US primetime and for free for Prime Video subscribers in North America

