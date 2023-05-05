Stamp Fairtex ready to put on the best showing at ONE Fight Night 10

Despite her status as a global superstar, Stamp Fairtex still carries an unassuming, carefree demeanor that has endeared her to fans all over the world.

Those qualities made her a crowd darling in the pre-event festivities of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video, which marks the promotion’s first event on United States soil.

Just a few hours before she trades leather with Alyse Anderson in a pivotal atomweight clash, the ever-humble 25-year-old simply promised to “do her best” on Instagram.

As expected, the post elicited a ton of messages in support of the Thai megastar. Here are some of the well-wishes from her fans:

daniell__sann: Do your best? You ARE the best! ❤️

ella.b87: Good luck Champ ❤️, u got this 💪🔥

cupidindior: MMA Queen

It’s not hard to see why Stamp Fairtex is one of the most popular fighters in all of women’s combat sports today.

The former ONE two-sport world champion is a delight to be around, bringing excitement wherever she goes. Her signature ‘Stamp Dance’, meanwhile, makes her entrances and celebrations a must-watch.

Apart from the theatrics, Stamp is as skilled as they come, boasting a world-class striking pedigree that we’ve seen time and time again inside the Circle.

The Fairtex Gym standout has also become a complete fighter over the years, as she embraced the grappling arts since transitioning to MMA, where she currently holds a 9-2 record.

On May 5, at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, Stamp will look to clinch an interim atomweight world title shot against Ham Seo Hee by denying Alyse Anderson’s own aspirations for gold.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can witness this spectacle live on US Primetime and free of charge.

