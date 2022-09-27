“We are still good friends” - Stamp Fairtex remains cordial with Angela Lee despite submission loss

Stamp Fairtex’s rise to prominence in the ONE atomweight division largely occurred while reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee was on the shelf during the pregnancy and birth of her daughter.

During that two-and-a-half-year timeframe, Stamp scored six victories inside the circle. In doing so, she won the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix championship and skyrocketed herself into the No. 1 contender spot.

The two tenured superstars finally squared off at ONE X, the promotion’s 10th-year anniversary event, with the atomweight world championship up for grabs. While Stamp Fairtex had Lee on the ropes in the first round, ‘Unstoppable’ lived up to her moniker, weathering the storm and finishing Stamp in the second round with a nasty rear-naked choke.

Though it would be understandable if the two warriors had some animosity towards one another after their March showdown, Stamp Fairtex says that is not the case.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp revealed that she had recently spoken to Angela Lee and that the two fighters remain good friends.

“I just greeted her when we met in front of the elevator. We just had a small talk, and she hugged me and asked me the usual [stuff]. And, I played with her daughter a little. Actually, we didn't have a chance to talk much because both of us were busy for the press conference. We are still good friends.”

Submission star Danielle Kelly wants to test her skills against Stamp Fairtex

Submission grappling sensation Danielle Kelly has been hard at work in the gym preparing herself for a highly anticipated transition into mixed martial arts.

Signed by ONE Championship in early 2022, Kelly made her promotional debut at ONE X, putting on a spectacular performance against Mei Yamaguchi and pocketing a $50,000 bonus in the process.

With her first foray into MMA approaching, Danielle Kelly is looking to test her stand-up skills and perhaps even trade some striking tips in exchange for BJJ lessons.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Kelly shared an interest in getting some lessons from former kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Stamp Fairtex.

“I also kind of [want to] test myself because she's like, among the top [fighters] of our division. So it'd be really cool to see where I stand with someone like her. And I feel I could get her some jiu-jitsu tips, not to get twistered and defend armbars. I feel like I'll help her a lot, and she's really nice.”

