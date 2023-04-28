Stamp Fairtex reveals her fuel during rigorous training camp in Colorado

Stamp Fairtex showcased a passion for food in her latest training camp vlog.

Since touching down in Colorado for her upcoming fight, Stamp has kept her fans updated with social media videos. The Thai superstar’s most recent behind-the-scenes footage detailed some of her favorite foods, including burritos, duck eggs, and shrimp fried rice. The clip was shared on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Stamp is hungry. To Train. To Fight…. And of course to eat! The final dish is coming up soon! May 5th here in Denver.”

Stamp Fairtex last fought on January 13, earning a close split decision in a kickboxing match against Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak. Four months later, the 25-year-old returns to the atomweight MMA division, where she’s currently the number one-ranked contender.

On May 5, Stamp hopes to continue her journey back to a world championship fight at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. She has been matched up against Alyse Anderson, who hopes to capitalize on the opportunity and emerge as a legitimate world title contender.

Anderson made her ONE debut in September 2021, losing by unanimous decision against Itsuki Hirata. In May 2022, ‘Lil Savage’ made a statement by submitting Asha Roka in the first round at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot. With a win against Stamp, the American could earn a title shot or be one fight away.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson goes down inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. For those that can’t attend in person, ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

