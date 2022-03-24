Watch: Stamp's padwork at Fairtex Training Center ahead of ONE X

On March 26, ONE X, the biggest martial arts event ever put together, will be headlined by a women's atomweight title bout between 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex.

The magnitude of this fight cannot be overstated. The clash between the returning dominant champ and the surging outsider has the entire MMA world taking notice.

Lee, famous for being the dominant atomweight queen and the youngest MMA world champion ever, will make her return after a two-year layoff. Stamp Fairtex, a former ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing champion, has ventured into MMA and could be about to make history by becoming ONE's first tri-sport champ.

In a YouTube video released by the renowned Fairtex Training Center in Thailand, we see the charismatic kickboxing phenom do her padwork. We can see the relaxed stance that Stamp employs, but also her power and ferocity when she needs to pull the trigger. That's without even mentioning her picture-perfect striking technique.

Despite being a life-long kickboxer, Stamp has recently been winning her fights on the ground. People seem to have forgotten that the Fairtex fighter has made a name for herself as a killer on the feet.

Watch the full training video here:

Chatri Sityodtong on Stamp's chances against Angela Lee at ONE X: "Stamp is probably the favorite"

Months ago, when ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong first announced the main event of ONE X, he was so hyped by the historic bout. He has also been transparent about who he thinks might come out the victor.

In an Instagram post by Stamp Fairtex, she reminded us who the legendary entrepreneur thinks is the favorite to win.

"Stamp [Fairtex] is on fire. I believe this is going to be the biggest test in Angela [Lee]'s entire career by a large margin. And if I have to say, even though it's a 50/50 fight, Stamp is probably the favorite."

With a life in martial arts and a long history of promoting fights, Sityodtong definitely knows what he is talking about. If the man says Stamp is the favorite, we better take that statement seriously.

Tune in on March 26 to find out if he is right.

