  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Stamp Fairtex’s plea to Japanese fans ahead of ONE 173: “Please send love my way”

Stamp Fairtex’s plea to Japanese fans ahead of ONE 173: “Please send love my way”

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 12, 2025 15:08 GMT
Stamp Fairtex | Photo credit: ONE Championship
Stamp Fairtex | Photo credit: ONE Championship

The former ONE atomweight MMA world champion, Stamp Fairtex, is reaching out to Japanese fans ahead of her long-awaited return to competition at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri.

Ad

The Thai megastar will finally step back into the Circle for the first time in nearly two years when she faces Japan's own Kana Morimoto in a three-round atomweight kickboxing affair on November 16.

Despite facing a home-court disadvantage against 'Krusher Queen', Stamp hopes the Japanese fans will still show her support inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The three-sport queen told ONE Championship in her pre-event interview:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Hi Japan! Have you forgotten about me? I know I'm fighting in your country, against a Japanese fighter, but please send love my way a bit. I'm hoping to hear some cheering on that day. See you soon!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Stamp's return marks the end of the toughest stretch of her career following a career-threatening knee injury. The 27-year-old faced setbacks in her recovery, fight cancellations, and eventually relinquished her atomweight MMA world title in May 2025.

Now, the Fairtex Training Center is honored that her comeback will take place in Japan, a country with deep martial arts traditions.

Stamp admits mental struggles ahead of comeback

After months of rehabilitation and multiple setbacks, the former atomweight MMA queen acknowledges the uncertainty surrounding her return to elite-level competition.

Ad

After all, the Thai megastar will take on respected veteran Kana, who also wants to redeem herself to her countrymen after losing her last fight in Japan.

She said to ONE Championship:

"This will be a chance to prove myself, whether I can make a comeback or not. I don't even expect a great result from myself."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for the latest on Stamp's comeback fight.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications