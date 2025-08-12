Stamp Fairtex’s plea to Japanese fans ahead of ONE 173: “Please send love my way”

The former ONE atomweight MMA world champion, Stamp Fairtex, is reaching out to Japanese fans ahead of her long-awaited return to competition at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri.The Thai megastar will finally step back into the Circle for the first time in nearly two years when she faces Japan's own Kana Morimoto in a three-round atomweight kickboxing affair on November 16.Despite facing a home-court disadvantage against 'Krusher Queen', Stamp hopes the Japanese fans will still show her support inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.The three-sport queen told ONE Championship in her pre-event interview:&quot;Hi Japan! Have you forgotten about me? I know I'm fighting in your country, against a Japanese fighter, but please send love my way a bit. I'm hoping to hear some cheering on that day. See you soon!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStamp's return marks the end of the toughest stretch of her career following a career-threatening knee injury. The 27-year-old faced setbacks in her recovery, fight cancellations, and eventually relinquished her atomweight MMA world title in May 2025.Now, the Fairtex Training Center is honored that her comeback will take place in Japan, a country with deep martial arts traditions.Stamp admits mental struggles ahead of comebackAfter months of rehabilitation and multiple setbacks, the former atomweight MMA queen acknowledges the uncertainty surrounding her return to elite-level competition.After all, the Thai megastar will take on respected veteran Kana, who also wants to redeem herself to her countrymen after losing her last fight in Japan.She said to ONE Championship:&quot;This will be a chance to prove myself, whether I can make a comeback or not. I don't even expect a great result from myself.&quot;Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for the latest on Stamp's comeback fight.