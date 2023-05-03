Stamp Fairtex says dancing is her way to get a mental edge

At this point in her career, Stamp Fairtex is a veteran inside the circle. In her next fight, however, she will get a whole new experience.

Through her accomplishments under the ONE Championship banner, she has become one of the biggest combat sports stars in Asia, competing in multiple martial arts disciplines.

On May 5, ONE will host its first ever event in the United States, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. With ONE Fight Night 10 set to be a historic event for the promotion, it wouldn’t be complete without some of the biggest names on the roster. In Colorado, Thai superstar Stamp will look to put on a show when she competes in front of the US fans for the very first time.

The fans in attendance or watching via Prime Video are in for a treat if they’ve never seen the female face of Fairtex compete. As one of the most exciting fighters on the entire roster, she is guaranteed to put on a show against Alyse Anderson when she returns to the atomweight MMA division.

Ahead of fight night, Stamp took part in a Reddit: Ask Me Anything, engaging with the fans like she always does. One fan took the opportunity to ask:

“What is an unorthodox training tactic that you do that you feel gives you an edge?”

She replied:

“I don’t really do anything unorthodox… I just dance. haha”

Screenshot from the recent Reddit: AMA

Stamp Fairtex will face off against Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes