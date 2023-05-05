Stamp Fairtex shares her love for pets in Reddit AMA

Stamp Fairtex connected with her fans on Reddit this week to openly display her love for animals.

The Thai superstar is heading back to work this Friday at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video to face American rising star Alyse Anderson in an atomweight showdown on U.S ground.

To promote her upcoming fight, Stamp went live on Reddit this week to answer some fan questions before making her first walkout on the American stage.

A young and timid fan asked her:

“Hi do you like birds or any other animals”

Stamp replied:

“I like dogs. I have five dogs and two cats and two parrots. Japan, Audi, Angbaw, Dam, and Batman are my dogs.”

Stamp Fairtex is primed and ready to make a lasting impression in Colorado. The No. 1 ranked atomweight enters the foray with the sole intention to defend her position in the top rankings against a very game and dangerous opponent.

However, she’s unafraid of what Alyse Anderson might bring to the table. After all, she makes a living out of destroying elite-level fighters at a rapid pace. The Thai superstar has been winning competitions ever since she was a kid, making her ascent to the professional scene with her expert striking skills and power.

After capturing the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles, the Pattaya-bred fighter is confident she’ll capture her third in MMA. Fans already know her capabilities, especially after coming close to defeating long-reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee in March 2022.

Alyse Anderson by contrast, has had a mix of wins and losses in her career. However, she’s a bit of a wild card in the sense that she’s quick to capitalize on the minutest mistakes.

If Anderson earns Stamp’s respect, the Thai superstar is in for a long night.

ONE Fight Night 10 goes down this Friday at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado and will stream live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

