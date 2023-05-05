Stamp Fairtex shares her philosophy in pushing through hard training

At ONE Fight Night 10, Stamp Fairtex returns to the circle to break even more new ground in her career.

Since signing with ONE Championship, the Thai superstar has accomplished a lot under the ONE banner and helped to break down barriers and make history with the promotion.

After becoming the first competitor in the history of the promotion to simultaneously hold world championships in Muay Thai and kickboxing, she transitioned to MMA with the hopes of winning a third title in a new ruleset.

On May 5, she will look to produce a second consecutive win in the atomweight MMA division to try and work her way back to another shot at the world championship after coming up short last year against Angela Lee.

There’s much more to this fight against Alyse Anderson than just getting the win, though. This time around, she will make her US debut with ONE hosting its first ever event in the United States.

Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado, she will look to put on a show for an audience that have never seen her compete in the flesh before.

Ahead of her upcoming contest, Stamp took part in a Reddit: Ask Me Anything, during which one fan wanted to ask for her advice on staying motivated which is clearly not an issue for the former world champion:

“What’s your biggest piece of advice if someone can’t seem to be motivated to keep training? Not out of burnout or anything, just because of procrastination or laziness.”

She replied:

“If you don’t have motivation, take a break and ask yourself if you like what your doing or not. If you do your motivation will come back when you train.”

Stamp will return to face Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes