Stamp Fairtex shares her process in choosing her walkout dance routine

Stamp Fairtex recently explained her process in choosing the right song for her trademark dance routines.

There’s no denying that Stamp is one of the most entertaining female fighters in ONE Championship. But her personality and presence shine the most when she amps up the crowd before every walkout.

Ahead of her atomweight clash against Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Friday, the Thai superstar connected with her fans on Reddit’s 'Ask Me Anything' to answer some of their questions.

One, in particular, related to the subject at hand with username airwaternature asking:

“Hi Stamp. How do you choose the music and dances for your walkouts?”

She replied:

“I just choose a song that is popular at the time. I look at YouTube for the dance.”

On May 5, Stamp Fairtex will make her first US walkout inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado to face Michigan native ‘Lil’ Savage’ Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10.

As such, she’s super nervous but excited to put on an entertaining show in front of millions of US fans. Stamp returns to the world stage brimming with confidence following two back-to-back victories in MMA and kickboxing. She hopes to improve her record once again for a second shot at a world title.

Currently, Angela Lee holds the ONE women’s atomweight world title but due to tragic circumstances, she’s temporarily withdrawn from competition.

There’s the creation, however, of an interim world title in the near future which Stamp would like to capitalize on if she beats Alyse Anderson in Broomfield.

Watch Stamp Fairtex go back to work again this Friday, May 5, at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Fans living in Canada and the US can watch the event live and for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

