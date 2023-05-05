Stamp Fairtex shows Mitch Chilson perfect knee to the body

Stamp Fairtex is a joy to watch when she dances to the Circle, but don’t mistake it for weakness when the bell rings.

The Thai superstar will make her United States debut when she faces off against Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 this Friday, May 5. The event will also mark ONE Championship’s first live card in North America, and will emanate from 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Ahead of their clash, Mitch Chilson took the opportunity to spar a bit with Stamp, which might have been a bad idea.

He posted a clip of the knee on Instagram. In the caption, the ONE commentator said:

“Stamp is vicious. She might appear sweet with the dancing but she has a mean streak.”

Known as a striker especially after having won the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles before, Stamp Fairtex has put in the work on the grappling side of things, whether on offense or defense. Mitch Chilson learned that the painful way, and Alyse Anderson might get her lesson in a few hours.

‘Lil’ Savage’ has spoken about her strategy to take Stamp to the ground, seeing this as the 'biggest hole' in the Thai star’s game. She even showed off a little bit of her grappling game by rolling with former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas during the open workouts.

However, if Stamp Fairtex can pull off the same timing of her shot to Chilson, then the American might be in a world of trouble.

Their match and the rest of ONE Fight Night 10 will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video for all Amazon subscribers across North America.

