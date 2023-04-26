Stamp Fairtex shows her version of 1-2 combo in hilarious video

Stamp Fairtex took a break from training to record a funny dancing video.

Stamp is pushing through a grueling training camp for her upcoming fight at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. Although she’s locked in, the Thai superstar always has some time to showcase her outgoing personality.

The former title challenger posted an Instagram video of her pretending to demonstrate a one-two combination before breaking out into a dance. The funny video was captioned:

“One -two 😂😂”

Stamp Fairtex has solidified herself as one of the most versatile martial artists on the ONE Championship roster. Although she has won several world championships, the 25-year-old won’t overlook Alyse Anderson, who can be somewhat unpredictable.

Anderson made her promotional debut in September 2021, losing by unanimous decision against Itsuki Hirata. In May 2022, ‘Lil Savage’ bounced back with an impressive first-round submission against Asha Roka, which put the division on notice.

The American will have her hands full on May 5. After losing an atomweight world title opportunity against Angela Lee, Stamp took out Jihin Radzuan to maintain her No.1 ranking. The Thai superstar last fought in January, defeating Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak by split decision in a kickboxing match.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson is one of many intriguing matchups at ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s first on-site event in North America. For those that didn’t get tickets for the sold-out event inside the 1stBank Center, the event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

