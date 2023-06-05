Stamp Fairtex still wants to make history in mixed-rules fight

Stamp Fairtex has proven time and time again throughout her career that she is not afraid to walk down untrodden paths.

Making history as the promotion’s first-ever simultaneous two-sport world champion by holding titles in kickboxing and Muay Thai, the Thai superstar turned her attention to a new challenge.

As one of the top strikers in the world, she had her eyes on winning a third world championship in a third martial arts ruleset by transitioning to MMA.

Whilst she hasn’t achieved her dream of becoming the atomweight MMA world champion as of yet, she has continued to challenge herself in new and interesting ways.

At ONE Fight Night 6, earlier this year in January, the 25-year-old striking prodigy was set to face decorated kickboxing champion Anissa Meksen in the promotion’s second-ever mixed-rules contest.

Following on from Demetrious Johnson versus Rodtang at ONE: X, the fight had plenty for fans to get excited about. With Meksen claiming that she could compete with her opponent in MMA and the Fairtex Gym representative believing that she is a better kickboxer than her French counterpart, everything was all set until the fight was canceled at very late notice due to Meksen's no-show.

In the end, Stamp was given a different opponent on the day before the fight. However, that hasn't changed her enthusiasm for this challenge.

In an interview with ONE Championship, she said:

“That is still in my mind. I want to do that. I want to make history and be the first woman to do a mixed-rules fight.”

