Stamp Fairtex takes pride in bringing “respect” to Fairtex Gym

Stamp Fairtex hopes to bring honor and respect to the Fairtex name.

The Thai sensation scored yet another highlight-reel-worthy finish at ONE Fight Night 10, dispatching budding contender Alyse Anderson in the second round of their atomweight clash via a brutal body-kick KO. With the victory, Stamp extended her current win streak to three and improved to 10-2 in mixed martial arts.

Following her big win in the ‘Mile High City’, Stamp appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss her win and the Fairtex name that she has stood by for so many years:

“I use Fairtex because it’s my first gym. It’s a big gym. It’s the gym that [helped] me get to where I am today, so I use the name Fairtex to give the gym respect,“ Stamp revealed.

With her win over Alyse Anderson, Stamp Fairtex once again solidified herself as the top-ranked contender in the division. As a result, she will compete for ONE Championship gold in her next outing. She is slated to square off with No. 2 ranked contender Ham Seo Hee to crown an interim ONE atomweight world champion. The promotion is yet to announce a date or location for the highly anticipated clash between two of the best atomweight strikers in the world.

As for Alyse Anderson, the American-born grappler will go back to the drawing board after dropping two of her last three under the ONE Championship banner.

