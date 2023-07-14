Former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex is admittedly unimpressed with what she has seen from Lara Fernandez inside the circle thus far.

Fernandez will be gunning for her second-straight win under the ONE Championship banner after scoring a split-decision victory against Dangkongfah Banchamek at ONE 164 in December.

Standing in her way will be 21-year-old Muay Thai prodigy Phetjeeja who will be making her highly anticipated Amazon Prime Video debut as part of the stacked ONE Fight Night 12 lineup on Friday night.

Sharing her thoughts on the matchup, specifically, Lara Fernandez’s skill set, Stamp Fairtex was completely honest in her assessment in her interview with the promotion, saying:

“For Lara, I watched her fight with Dangkongfah [Banchamek] and Janet Todd. I think her attacks are slow, and there are a lot of openings in her defense.”

While Lara Fernandez did show moments of struggle in her split decision win last year, nobody can really blame her for coming up on the losing end of a showdown with one of the promotion’s most decorated female strikers, Janet Todd, in her promotional debut.

However, ‘Pizza Power’ could be in for a rough night against the lighting-fast Phetjeeja. ‘The Queen’ will enter the bout with back-to-back first-round finishes after overwhelming her opponents with a flurry of strikes. Phetjeeja also has the experience to pull off a win on Friday night, with more than 200 career wins in her still-developing career.

Will Phetjeeja add another name to her ONE Championship hit list inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, or can Lara Fernandez withstand the onslaught and continue her trek back to the top of the atomweight division?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

