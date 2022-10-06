“I like dancing very much” - Stamp Fairtex will break out the ‘Stamp Dance’ anytime for the fans

Stamp Fairtex is unapologetic when it comes to performing her favorite past-time.

Considered to be one of the most entertaining and popular athletes to come out of ONE Championship, she really puts the X in “X-Factor.” Her cute and bubbly personality has resonated with her Asian fanbase for years.

When she finally made her US primetime debut, North American fans were mesmerized, not only by her aggression inside the circle, but also by her trademark ‘Stamp Dance'.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Thai native gave an explanation as to why she always breaks down in dance before, during, and after her matches.

“I like dancing very much. So during the fight, if I feel like I have the stamina left, I will show off and entertain my fans.”

Although Stamp might not be aware, her reach is massive. She brings in the entertainment value that ONE Championship represents. Winning new supporters by the hour, the response she’s been getting on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook has been nothing but positive.

Check out some fan comments below:

“stamp_fairtex is awesome... I love watching her fights and she's a good dancer to boot…”

“This is when I became a fan. Lol.”

“Good ol’ stamp🔥🖤gotta love her”

“I was born for this” - Anissa Meksen challenges Stamp Fairtex’s MMA skills

Next on Stamp Fairtex’s hit list is multi-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Anissa Meksen.

Meksen has been pining for an event like this since she joined ONE Championship in September 2021. Although Stamp isn’t Janet Todd or Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, she’s nevertheless excited for the opportunity to beat one of the best strikers in the world.

Understanding Stamp’s strong work ethic and solid submission game, Meksen remains unintimidated. With over 100 Muay Thai and kickboxing matches to her name, she’s confident she’ll incorporate more than just striking and experience into her game plan.

Speaking to SCMP MMA, the French-Algerian brash-talker said:

“I prefer to say nothing about this, but if I tell you I have experience in MMA, I have experience in MMA. I was born for this, my brother. Any discipline. Boxing, kickboxing, MMA, it’s the same way.”

Anissa Meksen will make her US primetime debut versus Stamp Fairtex in a special mixed-rules bout on January 13 at ONE on Prime Video 6.

Catch her full interview with SCMP MMA below:

