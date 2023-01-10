Stamp Fairtex will look to take Anissa Meksen down, test her grappling skills

Fans are eager to see Stamp Fairtex battle 'C18' Anissa Meksen in their mixed-rules super fight. The match is booked for ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video on January 13.

For this mixed rules bout, each round will alternate MMA and Muay Thai rule sets, starting with the latter. In an interview with ONE Championship, the MMA superstar Stamp said she will be looking to use her MMA experience to seek a takedown and transition to a submission.

While speaking to ONE, the 25-year-old athlete explained:

"It is a great challenge for me to see if I could take her down or submit her. Moreover, this event will happen in Thailand."

ONE Fight Night 6 is booked for the Impact Arena in Stamp's home nation of Thailand. The fight card will be live and free to watch for North American fans with a Prime Video subscription.

Stamp Fairtex aiming for a submission win at ONE Fight Night 6

Anissa Meksen is a decorated and talented striker who has held numerous world championships between Muay Thai and kickboxing. The French-Algerian athlete has impressively captured world titles in GLORY Kickboxing, ISKA, WAKO, and WBC Muaythai, among others. However, she has no professional experience in MMA.

Stamp Fairtex was also a decorated striking star, having held world titles in ONE Championship for both Muay Thai and kickboxing. Since switching her focus to MMA, Stamp has very quickly earned acclaim with her grappling skills. The Thai athlete has won fights utilizing submissions or ground and pound throughout her professional career.

Against Anissa Meksen, Fairtex explained that she will be looking for a submission. In an interview with Calf Kick Sports, she said:

"For Muay Thai, I have been working on technique. And for MMA I have been focusing on takedowns ... I am absolutely winning this and I will try for submission in the second round."

Catch the full interview below:

Stamp Fairtex and Anissa Meksen have been trash-talking against each other in the lead-up to this bout. Combat sports fans are eagerly awaiting this showdown.

