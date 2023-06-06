Stamp Fairtex won’t skip leg day, works on strength and explosiveness

Fans showed support for Stamp Fairtex after she shared a video of a strength and conditioning workout.

There’s no doubt that Stamp Fairtex is one of the most well-known and beloved fighters on the ONE Championship roster. Along with her elite fighting skills, Stamp has won fans over with her outgoing personality.

The Thai superstar recently posted a workout video on Instagram, and fans filled the comment section with support, including some saying:

“Love this! Strong women aren’t intimidating, they’re gorgeous!”

Instagram comment

“Get that play so when you have to work its on! Respect and Honor.💙🖤🇺🇲🫡😊🤗☺️🙏🌟🐅”

Instagram comment

"Oh rocking the leg press my favorite! Mighty Muscle legs! Get it Stamp!💪🏿🦿☝️🏿🙌🏿🫶🏿✨🙏🏿🫶🏿🙏🏿"

Instagram comment

“We Love Queen Stamp 🙌”

Instagram comment

Stamp Fairtex is riding a two-fight MMA winning streak since losing against Angela Lee for the ONE women’s atomweight world championship. The 25-year-old last fought on May 5, defeating Alyse Anderson by a second-round body kick at ONE Fight Night 10.

Stamp’s impressive finish led to a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion, Lee, is indefinitely sidelined while she recovers from the tragic passing of her younger sister, Victoria Lee. As a result, Stamp is connected to an interim world title matchup against South Korean star Ham Seo Hee.

Ham holds a promotional record of 3-0 since making her ONE Championship debut in September 2021. The 39-year-old is coming off a unanimous decision win against Itsuki Hirata on March 24.

Poll : 0 votes