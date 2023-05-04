Stamp Fairtex is yet to name her hardest hitting opponent

At ONE Fight Night 10, Stamp Fairtex will compete in front of fans in the United States for the first time.

May 5 is set to be a historic night for ONE Championship as the promotion hosts its first ever event in the US, live from the sold out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Through her run under the ONE banner, the Thai superstar has established herself as one of the biggest names in Asia.

Following her success in striking rulesets where she became the first ever simultaneous Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion in the promotion, she transitioned to MMA and managed to find success in another martial arts discipline.

In Colorado, she will face Alyse Anderson as she looks to produce consecutive wins in the atomweight MMA division to try and get herself closer to another crack at the world championship.

Ahead of her highly anticipated debut in the US, Stamp took part in a Reddit: Ask Me Anything session via the ONE Championship account.

With all of the elite competitors from the world of MMA and striking that she has shared the stage with, one fan asked her:

“Who hit you hardest Muay Thai or mma fighters?”

The 25-year old responded:

“I don’t know. Because when I fight I don’t feel much. I have adrenaline.”

Screenshot from the Reddit: AMA

Stamp’s striking will surely be the path to victory for her when she faces Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

