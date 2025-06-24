Stamp hopes Denice Zamboanga can hold on to world title while she recovers from injury: “Keep defending her belt”

Stamp Fairtex believes that her long-overdue superfight with former teammate Denice Zamboanga will still come to fruition at the right time.

Ad

The former atomweight MMA world champion, though, admits it would be much more fitting if their showdown would still have 26 pounds of gold on the line.

However, Stamp admitted that it would be entirely up to Zamboanga at the moment, since she'll be facing off against other challengers in her absence.

In a recent interview with Nick Atkin, the Thai megastar expressed her support for 'The Menace's world title reign and wished her well as the new undisputed queen of the division.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The Fairtex Training Center affiliate also hopes Zamboanga will still be the champion by the time she fully recovers from her knee injury.

"I think it all depends on Denice," she said. "You know, it depends if she can keep up with her standards and keep defending her belt. I think we will see that when it happens."

Stamp relinquished her atomweight MMA crown after suffering a setback in her recovery, effectively elevating Zamboanga as the new undisputed atomweight MMA world champion.

Ad

There's certainly no shortage of challengers who await the Filipina world champion, with ranked contenders like Ayaka Miura and Ham Seo Hee eyeing the throne.

Watch Stamp's interview in its entirety:

Ad

Stamp Fairtex insists that giving up the belt was the honorable thing to do

Stamp Fairtex worked extremely hard in rehab to get her knee back to 100 percent. Unfortunately, her body was simply not ready yet, and the setback further delayed her long-awaited return.

The promotion's three-sport queen knew she could not continue holding up the atomweight MMA division, and made the painful choice to relinquish the belt she worked so hard to acquire.

Ad

Stamp told Nick Atkin:

"First thing I thought of the belt, I know, like I said earlier…everyone wants to be a champion, and it’s almost two years since I last fought. And now, I still cannot [defend my world title yet]. So, it’s sad."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.