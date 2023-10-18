“Stamp’s clinch is no joke” - Stamp Fairtex reveals meticulous work during camp for Ham Seo Hee

Three-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex has become more relatable for the fans after behind-the-scenes footage of her last training camp was released on Instagram this week.

Last month at ONE Fight Night 14, fans shared in celebrating Stamp Fairtex’s historic MMA victory against South Korean rival Ham Seo Hee. The iconic scene brought happy tears for the Thai superstar who dedicated the last few years of her life to achieving her dreams.

In the name of her success, videographer @kennyjonathanyaw, shared never-before-seen footage of Stamp working on her Muay Thai clinch game before facing Ham Seo Hee on September 29.

Writing the following caption on Instagram, he said:

“Art of The Clinch ⚔️ - @stamp_fairtex. Stamp polishing her Muay Thai clinch game with @nongamm_fairtex a month before her history making win at #ONEFightNight14.”

The released footage online immediately inspired support and praise by the fans after watching the champ put in hours of work to perfect her craft.

Check out the following reactions below:

After the said events of September 29th, Stamp Fairtex is no longer the same fighter she was before. In less than 20 minutes, the 25-year-old sensation has become the greatest combat sports fighter ONE Championship has ever seen.

Previously, Stamp reigned supreme with the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles before losing both belts in 2021 to Janet Todd and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. Now, at the pinnacle of her career, Stamp hopes to go down memory lane again and re-capture the two belts she lost.

Her first name drop is current ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd. Since their last fight ended by way of split decision, Stamp has a very high probability of avenging her loss.

In the meantime, we’ll see what the next chapter holds for Stamp Fairtex, but one thing’s for certain, the future definitely looks ambitious.