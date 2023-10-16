Stamp willing to give way for rising stars in Muay Thai and kickboxing: “I want to give them the chance for the gold”

Newly crowned ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is keen on reclaiming the division’s Muay Thai and kickboxing titles. But she said she is willing to give way first to the sports’ rising stars to get a shot at the gold.

The 25-year-old Fairtex Training Center standout once simultaneously held the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles until she lost both in 2020 to Brazilian Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and American Janet Todd, respectively. She has since focused her attention on MMA to much success.

But while she has her sights on getting back the belts which were once in her possession, Stamp shared to ONE Championship in an interview that she is inclined to bide her time to give others a crack at a world title. She said:

“I still want to reclaim Muay Thai and kickboxing belts. But right now, we have many rising stars in those two divisions. So I want to give them the chance to run for the gold first.”

Among the emerging contenders in atomweight Muay Thai is 21-year-old Phetjeeja who is on a four-match winning run since making her ONE debut earlier this year. She started in the ONE Friday Fights series before being signed for the promotion’s main roster following her second victory. All of her wins have come by technical knockouts, positioning her on a collision course against reigning champion Rodrigues.

Over in kickboxing, meanwhile, 19-year-old Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak has come strong as a possible contender to the gold currently held by Todd. She has a record of 3-1, with her last victory at the expense of Lara Fernandez of Spain this past August by unanimous decision.

For her part, Stamp recently made history after becoming ONE Championship’s first-ever three-sport world champion. She achieved the feat by stopping South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee by TKO in the third round of their headlining atomweight MMA championship match at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 14 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.