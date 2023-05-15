Stamp’s corner gets ecstatic with their own “Stamp Dance” at ONE Fight Night 10

Stamp’s corner went viral this week for their ecstatic reaction to her sweeping victory over Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The Thai superstar was well on her way to finishing the fight early in Denver, Colorado, before sealing the deal with a stunning body kick to the liver that floored atomweight contender Alyse Anderson in the second round.

The sold-out arena at the 1stBank Center reverberated with cheers after witnessing her sensational U.S. debut. Before Stamp gave her emotional speech in the cage, striking coach Matt Lucas, perfectly illustrated the excitement and happiness everyone was feeling that night, which has gone viral online.

Here’s how some of the fans reacted to Lucas’ impassioned dance below:

Mitch Chilson:

@mattlucasmuaythai cracking me up 🤣

sakis.nikolopoulos:

Love this guy, I have seen it so many times! Nice to have that kind of persons close to you. ✌️

sorrentoboxingclub:

@mattlucasmuaythai best cornerman ever 😂

May 5 marked Stamp Fairtex’s second consecutive victory in a span of four months. Previously, she was scheduled to feature in a mixed-rules superfight alongside French-Algerian kickboxer Anissa Meksen, but the bout was regrettably canceled.

Their fight was predicted to make massive headlines this past January, but the MMA gods had different plans for Stamp. Perhaps if the fight had come to fruition, she wouldn’t have had the opportunity to put on such a massive debut in the United States.

As a result of her recent victory, Stamp’s next goal is to fight No.2 contender Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title later this year.

Rewatch the replay between Stamp and Anderson, and all ONE Fight Night 10, for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes