Stamp says fighters in other promotions lack striking credentials, believes ONE is home to ‘best strikers in the world’

Three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex believes that when it comes to striking, no promotion can measure up to ONE Championship’s stacked roster of stand-up specialists.

The Thai superstar, who claimed the ONE atomweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, knows all about that first-hand, having taken on athletes from Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA throughout her time at the promotion.

While she’s a perfect example of how good a striker at ONE truly is, several other talents across various disciplines on the roster can hold a candle to her striking prowess and prove why ONE is home to the best strikers in the world, period.

In a recent interview with Sports Manor, Stamp gave her thoughts on how strikers in other promotions compare to that of ONE Championship.

The Thai superstar shared:

“I think ONE Championship has the best strikers in the world, and there’s a lot of them. Most [fighters in other MMA organizations] don’t know Muay Thai, so their striking is not that good.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time an athlete or a combat sports personality has shared a similar sentiment.

In recent interviews and podcast sessions, even the likes of Joe Rogan agree that ONE can make Muay Thai a household sport in North America.

Rogan put forward his comments after tuning in to ONE Friday Fights 34 to witness the epic firefight between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The contest ended with Superlek getting his hand raised after a three-round war inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Recapping Stamp’s glorious 2023

After closing out 2022 with one victory and a defeat – to then-atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee in her first attempt at gold – Stamp started off the year with a mission to reach the pinnacle of the all-encompassing sport.

Before she set out on her mission, the Fairtex Training Center representative defeated Anna Jaroonsak in a strawweight kickboxing contest at ONE Fight Night 6.

In May, she claimed a third successive victory on the global stage with a cracking body-shot KO of Alyse Anderson before beating Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 to claim 26 pounds of gold in MMA.