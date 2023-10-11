Stamp says hard training with Smilla Sundell prepared her for Ham Seo Hee

Ahead of her world-title-winning performance against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex trained alongside ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

Stepping into the main event inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Stamp scored the biggest win of her career, dispatching Ham Seo Hee in the third round with a vicious body blow to capture the recently vacated atomweight MMA world championship.

Following her win, Stamp spoke with members of the media during the ONE Fight Night 14 post-fight press event and offered some insight into her training camp.

“So before this fight, I trained in camp with Smilla [Sundell]. We trained Muay Thai together. She and I were always training at the same time even on Sundays, we trained together, and we didn’t go out or have any days off. For this fight, I trained [mostly] for Muay Thai. I also worked on my elbow which I didn’t use in this fight at all. But overall I trained a lot in Muay Thai with her in order to prepare for this fight.”

With the victory, Stamp Fairtex became the first fighter in ONE Championship history to capture three different titles in three different sports, having already won gold in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Also adding another big win to her resume at the event was Smilla Sundell who delivered a show-stealing performance as she squared off with fellow ONE world champion, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. Putting the pressure on early, ‘The Hurricane’ managed to put away Rodrigues with a stellar third-round knockout to retain her world title and stay undefeated inside the Circle.

