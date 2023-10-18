Stamp says taking time to meditate has worked wonders for her career: “It makes me feel more peaceful in my mind”

After her incredible world title-winning performance at ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex kept a vow she made to her grandfather to go on a meditation retreat to bring herself peace and focus on her personal growth as a human being.

Last month, Stamp made ONE Championship history, defeating South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee to capture the vacant atomweight MMA world championship. With the victory, she became the only fighter in the promotion’s history to claim world titles in three different sports.

Speaking with ONE, Stamp offered some details on a retreat she took after the win to help improve her mind, body, and spirit.

“After [winning the title], my family and I went to a Dharma retreat and made merit at Wat Pa Wachira Banphot. Because I also vowed to my grandfather that if I can win the MMA gold, I will meditate here for three days and two nights."

Stamp added:

“Meditation makes me feel more peaceful in my mind. I can focus on myself more. And the monk taught me that I need to concentrate on everything I’m doing. I’ve learned a lot from this Dharma retreat trip and I plan to come again in the future.”

With the recent retirement of former atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee, ONE Fight Night 14 saw the rise of a new queen, bringing Stamp Fairtex’s incredible career in ONE Championship full circle. With the torch officially passed, fans are chomping at the bit to find out what will be next for the new ONE three-sport world champion.

