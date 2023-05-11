Stamp surprised by stir in Colorado: 'I didn’t expect to have that much fans'

At ONE Fight Night 10, a landmark moment in ONE Championship’s history, Stamp Fairtex’s career took off inside the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

This past weekend, ONE Championship hosted its first ever on-ground event in the United States, a bill that also coincided with the former two-sport queen’s long-awaited debut in the country.

With some of the biggest names on the roster coming to the US to put on a show for all the fans, there were some incredible highlights throughout the night.

One of the biggest and most significant fights, of course, was Stamp’s inaugural show in the United States. Impressively, she was greeted like the superstar that she is back home by the audience in Colorado.

The former atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion brought the spectacle from her walk out dance to her second round body kick finish over Alyse Anderson that displayed her ruthless striking which backs up her charisma.

Whilst she is one of the biggest names on the roster thanks to everything she has accomplished under the ONE Championship banner, the 25-year old couldn’t have predicted that she would get the same kind of reaction from the US fans.

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani for the very first time, Stamp spoke about the reception that she received in Colorado:

“I was very surprised and very shocked. I didn’t expect to have that much fans in the States.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American fans can rewatch the Thai superstar’s US debut performance against Alyse Anderson as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 10 via the free replay on Prime Video.

