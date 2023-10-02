Stamp wants to collaborate with Angela Lee on FightStory: “I would love to share that” 

Newly crowned ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex hopes to work with her friend and former foe Angela Lee as a part of Lee’s mental health non-profit, FightStory

It was an incredibly emotional scene at ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday night as Angela Lee stepped inside the Circle for the first time in over a year to announce her retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts. Relinquishing the atomweight MMA world title, Lee revealed that she would be focusing on FightStory, a mental health organization she started as a way to honor her late sister, Victoria Lee.

Shortly after Lee laid down her 26 pounds of ONE gold, Stamp Fairtex picked it up courtesy of a stunning third-round knockout against Ham Seo Hee in the ONE Fight Night 14 main event. Now the new atomweight MMA queen, Stamp shared her desire to continue working with Lee in the future, even if it’s not inside the Circle.

“I think that FightStory, the one that Angela is doing right now, is very nice. Because sometimes when you're stressed you don't know who to talk to. You don't know who you can trust or you can share but sometimes you just need someone to just sit next to you,” Stamp said.

“I mean, sharing that burden of you feeling like you have someone beside you. I feel like if there's a chance that in the future, there's a collaboration between Angela and me regarding FightStory, I would love to share that because as a fighter, I know exactly the pressure and stress that we have as fighters.”

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirmed that the promotion will be heavily involved with FightStory with himself already joining the non-profit’s board of directors.

If you would like to learn more about FightStory, you can visit the official website at FightStory.org or their official Instagram right here.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

