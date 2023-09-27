“Angela Lee is a superhero” – Chatri Sityodtong says ONE embraces Angela Lee’s FightStory initiative

ONE Championship and its CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, have fully embraced Angela Lee’s FightStory initiative.

Following the tragic passing of her sister and budding MMA prospect, Victoria Lee, Angela Lee established FightStory, a non-profit mental health organization determined to give a voice to the voiceless by sharing the stories of fighters from all walks of life, whether they be of struggle, triumph, or tragedy.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed that FightStory will be part of ONE Championship’s initiative going forward and that he has accepted a role on the organization's Board of Directors.

“And of course, this whole process of FightStory and Angela and I would be talking almost every week, about FightStory... And eventually, she broke the news to me that she wants to come out with her story but also with Victoria’s story. She asked if I could be a part of FightStory. I’m joining the board. I am joining the Board of Directors of FightStory and then FightStory will be part of ONE Championship’s initiative as well."

Chatri Sityodtong added:

“As I’ve said since day one, ONE Championship’s mission has been to unleash real-life superheroes who connect the world with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration and Angela Lee is a superhero. She’s using her voice now to give hope, strength, and inspiration to those who might be suicidal, who have mental health issues, and she wants to make this world a kinder, more compassionate, more loving place.

“And yeah, so all the interviews I’ve been giving for the last 10 months since Victoria’s passing, I knew the truth but I obviously didn’t say anything. It was not my truth to share, right?”

Catch Sityodtong's interview below:

The news comes shortly after Angela Lee revealed that Victoria had taken her own life on December 26. Lee also said that she herself attempted to end her life during what was previously thought to be an automobile accident in 2017.

Angela Lee is expected to be in attendance at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video this Friday night to take in all the action and potentially address her future as the promotion’s reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in US primetime on September 29.