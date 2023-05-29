A UFC welterweight contender is making a bold prediction for tonight's Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The series has been a whirlwind of emotion for both teams as the Heat went up 3-0 and it seemed inevitable that they would close out the series in short order. Belal Muhammad is confident that history won't be made as he tweeted that he believes Heat star Jimmy Butler won't let that happen.

He wrote:

"When Miami wins tonight I’ll give whoever likes this tweet…:Absolutely nothing because it’s guaranteed Jimmy b ain’t goin out like that"

It appears as though 'Remember The Name' is a believer that 'Jimmy Buckets' will have a memorable performance and lead the Heat to the NBA finals. Some fans commented that they believe the Heat let the series slip through their fingers by not closing it out when they had an opportunity, writing:

"Idk that’s an epic meltdown for a second JB was being put in the mt Rushmore of the heat now it’s lookin like the biggest meltdown since GS blowing 3-1 lead" [@Aye_Tra1n_419 - Twitter]

"Ain't winning in Boston...Miami already lost." [@chris_ashey - Twitter]

It will be interesting to see whether the Celtics will complete the comeback and win the series after being down 3-0 or if Muhammad's prediction about Butler will come true.

Belal Muhammad wins friendly NBA wager with former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis

Belal Muhammad has been enjoying the NBA Eastern Conference Finals and recently won a friendly wager with former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.

After 'Remember The Name' claimed that he didn't believe Jimmy Butler would get the job done in Game 6, Pettis chimed in and issued a wager of 500 pushups that the Heat earn the series clinching win. The wager was accepted and the UFC welterweight contender turned out to be correct in his prediction and sent a reminder to 'Showtime', writing:

"Bully [email protected] bout to get swole" [@bullyb170 - Twitter]

