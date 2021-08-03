"Starting to get that itch to add another chin to the collection"- Kamaru Usman wants to knock out Colby Covington in their rematch 

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman intends to 'add another chin' to his collection when he faces Colby Covington at UFC 268 in November.

After violently putting Jorge Masvidal to sleep in their rematch at UFC 261, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' wants to do the same to Colby Covington when they run it back.

Kamaru Usman is currently one of the most feared fighters in the UFC and rightly so. He is known for the ability to dominate his opponents with an aggressive wrestling-heavy style, but in his last few fights, Usman has notably improved his striking chops.

In a recent tweet, Kamaru Usman shared pictures of himself honing his striking game under the tutelage of Trevor Wittman. The caption to the post said::

"Starting to get that itch to add another chin to the collection."

Starting to get that itch to add another Chin to the Collection 👊🏿🤴🏿🌍 pic.twitter.com/k55oXsMUNx — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 2, 2021

Since teaming up with striking coach Trevor Wittman, Kamaru Usman has learned how to use punches to devastating effect in fights. He recently picked up two brutal knockout wins over Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal. Usman now wants to add a third chin to his collection when he faces Colby Covington.

The last time Usman and Covington fought each other, it turned out to be an intriguing battle. But Usman's hands were too much for Covington to take in the end as he was stopped in the fifth round.

One of Usman's punches landed clean and broke Covington's jaw. Next time, Usman wants to put 'Chaos' to sleep.

Colby Covington vows to show his evolution as a fighter in rematch with Kamaru Usman

While he ended up short against Kamaru Usman the first time around, Colby Covington claims the rematch will end differently.

According to 'Chaos', he has evolved as a fighter and the world will realize that when he fights Usman again.

Kamaru Usman will meet Colby Covington in a welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 in November, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN.



The date and location are not finalized yet, but UFC is hoping for the fight to headline Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/nqVAjgogO4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 26, 2021

Covington also claimed that Usman has been beating fighters who are not at the former interim champ's level, so he's yet to be truly tested. During an appearance on Submission Radio, Covington said:

"He's been beating absolutely nobodies and they talk about his progression as a fighter. They haven't seen a glimpse of my evolution as a fighter. It was a walk in the park my last fight against Tyron Woodley and I didn't even show a glimpse of my evolution, it's been almost a year since then.," said Covington in an interview with Submission Radio.

Check out Colby Covington's appearance on Submission Radio below:

