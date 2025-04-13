"Stay away from drugs, kids" - Fans react to Conor McGregor's $500,000 bet on Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314

MMA fans across the world have taken notice of Conor McGregor being interested in the UFC 314 co-main event lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett. Many mocked McGregor for backing Chandler and betting on 'Iron to secure a win by knockout.

Ahead of the highly anticipated matchup, McGregor took to Instagram and announced his decision to bet $500,000 on Chandler knocking out Pimblett. Combat sports news outlet Happy Punch reposted the Irishman's remarks on X, which said:

''What's up everyone, it's the one and only 'Notorious'... Come through with my bet for the night. The fight I'm interested in, Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett. I'm gonna go with Michael Chandler to win and win by KO.''

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section and shared their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Stay away from drugs, kids.''

Another one stated:

''He’s only saying chandler bc he’s holding onto that fight and if he ever came back chandler would still be considered a good win''

Other fans wrote:

''I say paddy makes him tap in 3rd-4th round or wins by decision. Chandler gets gassed and comes out strong the first 2 rounds and I feel Paddy will see that and attack and make him tap.''

''Plot twist: He wants you to bet on his suggestion, when really he wants Paddy to win. Betting wrong increases his odds, making Paddy the underdog.''

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

McGregor hasn't competed since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. He was scheduled to face Chandler at UFC 303 last year, but a toe injury during training halted his octagon return.

He most recently hinted at retirement as his political ambitions and BKFC duties have been keeping him busy.

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

